The Duchess of Cambridge has been using Zoom calls to help build her confidence, according to a royal expert.

It comes as what the Cambridge’s summer holiday plans are set to look like now Prince George and Charlotte have stopped homeschooling have been revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been forced to make Zoom calls in a bid to connect with charities and organisations and also keep in touch with family or friends.

And it’s been claimed that Kate is developing her personal skills so much so that it’s been claimed she is not as shy in front of the camera as she was when she first started out doing the calls.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the duchess was initially unsure about what she was doing when she started doing the virtual calls back in April.

Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, he said, ‘What started out as, perhaps, a little bit of shyness on these calls, she’s really come into her own.’

Kate, who is normally the one behind the camera, taking photos of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appears visually more confident in front of a video camera. Whether it’s speaking to ordinary members of the public or celebrities.

It comes as Kate recently hosted a Zoom call with a primary school in Mitcham, south west London, and introduced tennis champion Andy Murray to the children.

Kate has also carried out Zoom calls with the likes of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby live on ITV’s This Morning to promote her lockdown photography contest.