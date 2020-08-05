Kate Middleton admits she was moved to tears by heartbreaking family stories at special event

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.



The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, teamed up with baby bank charity Baby Basics UK to help with their donation initiative by paying a special visit to Sheffield.

During the helpful day out, Kate admitted she was moved to tears by the stories of disadvantaged families with young children living nearby to the Cambridge family’s royal residence.

During the special day, the Duchess confessed that she was brought to tears by stories of the hardships suffered by parents across the UK.

The royal mother-of-three joined forced with the baby bank organisation to donate essential items and clothing to disadvantaged families with young children.

Baby banks provide much-needed childcare items like nappies, wipes, bedding and clothes to families in need of support.

Duchess Catherine, who is a doting mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, paid a visit to Sheffield’s Baby Basics UK bank in order to help sort and unpack donations.

Speaking to the charity’s volunteers about her desire to get involved with the wonderful initiative, Kate recalled how she was moved to tears by stories of struggling families living nearby to the Cambridge family’s Norfolk royal residence, Amner Hall.

“It can get very emotional. I remember a couple of the families I met from King’s Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving. The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown…in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times,” she said.

As part of her efforts to help support baby banks during the hard times the country is currently facing, the Duchess has brought together a collective of British retailers, including John Lewis, M&S, Tesco, The White Company, Mamas and Papas and Boden, to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.