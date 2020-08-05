Trending:

Kate Middleton admits she was moved to tears by heartbreaking family stories at special event

Kate has been working to help a special cause...
Caitlin Elliott
    • The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, spent the day helping out at baby bank charity, Baby Basics UK, yesterday.

    During the special day, the Duchess confessed that she was brought to tears by stories of the hardships suffered by parents across the UK.

    The royal mother-of-three joined forced with the baby bank organisation to donate essential items and clothing to disadvantaged families with young children.

    Baby banks provide much-needed childcare items like nappies, wipes, bedding and clothes to families in need of support.

    Duchess Catherine, who is a doting mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, paid a visit to Sheffield’s Baby Basics UK bank in order to help sort and unpack donations.

    Speaking to the charity’s volunteers about her desire to get involved with the wonderful initiative, Kate recalled how she was moved to tears by stories of struggling families living nearby to the Cambridge family’s  Norfolk royal residence, Amner Hall.

    To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most. Take a look at our Story📱to see more from behind the scenes and meet some of the families supported by the extraordinary work of baby banks. Following private visits to Baby Basics West Norfolk where The Duchess heard more about the baby bank’s need for donations, she spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies from brands and high street retailers. In total, nineteen brands have donated items to @Baby_Basics, @littlevillageHQ and @abernecessities_scio, who operate baby banks across the UK. #SupportingBabyBanks

    “It can get very emotional. I remember a couple of the families I met from King’s Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving. The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown…in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times,” she said.

    As part of her efforts to help support baby banks during the hard times the country is currently facing, the Duchess has brought together a collective of British retailers, including John Lewis, M&S, Tesco, The White Company, Mamas and Papas and Boden, to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.