Kate Middleton shared her support for other mums and the "isolation" they have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.





The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about motherhood and shared her support for mums who faced hardships during the coronavirus lockdown.

Duchess Catherine met up with fellow mums in a London park to chat all things parenting and how it can be “isolating”.

The Duchess of Cambridge met up with mothers and their children in a London park to talk about the pressures of being a mum during these tough times, as part of a recent royal engagement.

Duchess Catherine, who shares children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, two, with husband Prince William, visited the Old English Garden in Battersea Park to meet up with the families to open up about how sharing worries with others can alleviate stress.

Kate heard accounts from the mothers who admitted they faced hard times during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The Duchess told the mums, “It’s good being able to listen and being listened to while being off-guard. It is so important for your emotional wellbeing.

“With your experiences it’s so important that you’ve been through it. Without what you are providing, that form of relationship, you can feel so isolated.

“You should be very proud,” she added.

Meeting with mothers Jessie Brett and Nalini Sadai who both provide peer-to-peer support for the National Childbirth Trust (NCT), Kate opted for a smart casual outfit, complete with a pair of white trainers.

The down to earth Duchess also met with eight organisations via video call who provide support for families. Among those she spoke to, was Leeds Dads – a group set up to help families with young children.

The Duchess said, “A huge well done to all of you, I know there’s a big team of you out there in communities across the country.

“Both William and I hear about how vital these relationships are to families –they’re a real lifeline.”