Prince George and Princess Charlotte are back at Thomas' Battersea school after months of being home-schooled at Norfolk's Anmer Hall.

But Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t the parents who the other mums and dads get most excited about seeing at the school gates

And their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are back on the school run with their children too.

But, while many would think seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton at the school gates would cause lots of buzz around the other parents dropping their kids off, there are reportedly other mums who cause just as much excitement.

According a parent of one Thomas’ Battersea student, one of the mothers at the school gates has all eyes on her.

They reportedly told the Daily Mail, “No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off.

“We have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her.”

Prince George has just started Year 3 at the £18,915-a-year private school, and Charlotte is in Year 1, and Prince William has confessed he’s relieved his job as temporary teacher has finally come to an end.

Speaking at a recent engagement, he said: “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again.”

Thomas’s Battersea offers a varied curriculum, with lessons in ballet and French running alongside the more traditional subjects, like maths, science, and English.

The website states, “Our ambition is to develop in each pupil an enquiring mind and a life-long love of learning.

“Through enthusiastic, inspiring teaching, excellent resources, and a broad and balanced curriculum, pupils are well prepared not merely for the demands of senior school entrance examinations, but also for a rich and fulfilling future.

“The National Curriculum is our starting point, but in each subject work is planned to stimulate and challenge. We have high expectations of our pupils and track progress carefully so that the standard and pace of the work suits the individual and ensures that all fulfil their potential.”