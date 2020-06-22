We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William celebrated his 38th birthday on Father’s Day yesterday.

To thank royal fans for all their love and support on the big day, the Cambridge family released a new photo of the future King with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This royal news comes after Prince Louis’ hilarious obsession was revealed.

Loads of royal fans sent their love to the future King in honour of his special day.

To thank royal supporters for their well wishes, the Cambridge family released a gorgeous new photo of Prince William with little ones Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by their doting mum, Kate Middleton.

In the gorgeous snap shot, the trio of little royals can be seen bundling on top of their dad on the grass in fits of laughter.

‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday today! 🎂 🎈,’ a message next to the upload on the Kensington Royal Instagram account says.

Commenting on the lovely picture, one Instagram user wrote, ‘Absolutely brilliant photos, so natural, thank you Catherine for letting us see your beautiful family.’

‘I love these photos because it shows that they are just kids and they’ll still do things like attack their dad ❤️,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘What a lovely and happy family! 🤗❤️ Warm regards and best birthday wishes for Prince William🎂🥂.’

The family also released an adorably smiley photo earlier in the day yesterday, in which the kids can be seen posing proudly beside Prince William, taken earlier this month by Duchess Catherine at the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

The five of them have been spending the coronavirus lockdown at the countryside abode where Kate has been homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte and keeping the little ones occupied with lots of outdoor activity.