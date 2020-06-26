We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are proud parents to three royal children.

The special parenting trick Kate Middleton uses on the Cambridge kids has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spending lockdown with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their nanny, Maria.

This royal news comes after Princess Charlotte left royal fans swooning over her adorable dungarees.

But just because Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to inherit the throne, it doesn’t mean they aren’t disciplined like other little ones.

Duchess Catherine applies her own special take on the classic “naughty step”, often used to give tots come cool off time when they’re having a tantrum.

A royal source said, “There’s no naughty step but there is a ‘chat sofa’.

“The child will be taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences are outlined – they never shout at the children,” the insider told The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their brood have been spending the duration of the UK coronavirus lockdown in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

Kate has been busy home schooling her eldest two and cheekily decided not to tell them it was the school holidays recently, so that their studies could continue.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” the Duchess joked during a rare TV interview on BBC Breakfast.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been lucky enough to be joined by their long-term nanny, Maria Borrallo during lockdown.

“Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have a magic ability to appear not to be. It is a military operation but you’d never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for them all,” the royal expert went on.