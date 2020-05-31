Kate Middleton sends personal messages to amateur photographers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has been sharing words of encouragement to amateur photographers across the country.

Kate Middleton has launched a new photography project with the National Portrait Gallery.

To celebrate it, she has personally commented on the amateur photographs shared on Instagram.

Kate Middleton has celebrated photographers by personally commenting on their work.

Portraits depicting life in lockdown have been submitted for the Duchess’ new project, Hold Still 2020.

The Duchess is a keen photographer and patron of the National Portrait Gallery, so this project is very close to her.

Images featured reflect the “resilience, bravery, and kindness” of the nation.

One photograph shows two healthcare workers behind a door labelled “keep doors closed.”

The caption reads, ‘#holdstill2020# stay at Home for us, We work for you..Save lives🌈🙏😇…stay hopeful& Grateful’

Kate commented on the photo, writing, ‘Thank you for sharing this great image.’

Another was taken by a four-year-old, depicting an at-home haircut.

The caption read, ‘Taken by 4-year-old Coni on my phone, whilst we were getting serious with the dog clippers #holdstill2020’

Kate replied, writing, ‘I love this! What a budding photographer!’

Another series of photos showed a nurse wearing her night scrubs, taken by her neighbour.

Kate wrote, ‘Thank you so much for sharing your story and for the amazing work you all continue to do at such a difficult time.’

The Duchess released an official statement, saying, “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country.

“Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”