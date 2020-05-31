Trending:

Kate Middleton sends personal messages to amateur photographers

Lucy Buglass
    • Kate Middleton has been sharing words of encouragement to amateur photographers across the country.

    Kate Middleton has celebrated photographers by personally commenting on their work.

    Portraits depicting life in lockdown have been submitted for the Duchess’ new project, Hold Still 2020.

    The Duchess is a keen photographer and patron of the National Portrait Gallery, so this project is very close to her.

    Images featured reflect the “resilience, bravery, and kindness” of the nation.

    One photograph shows two healthcare workers behind a door labelled “keep doors closed.”

    The caption reads, ‘#holdstill2020# stay at Home for us, We work for you..Save lives🌈🙏😇…stay hopeful& Grateful’

    Kate commented on the photo, writing, ‘Thank you for sharing this great image.’

    Another was taken by a four-year-old, depicting an at-home haircut.

    The caption read, ‘Taken by 4-year-old Coni on my phone, whilst we were getting serious with the dog clippers #holdstill2020’

    Kate replied, writing, ‘I love this! What a budding photographer!’

    Another series of photos showed a nurse wearing her night scrubs, taken by her neighbour.

    ‘Doortraits’ lockdown stories of my neighbours. This is beautiful Christine, she’s a nurse in my block at Albion Terrace. She has a heart made of solid gold 🥰 she follows her cat around the communal gardens to make sure it doesn’t make a mess. She leaves me Hostas in my terrace. She also saves lives. This is Christine’s story in her words This is my lockdown photo story. I wanted to wear my work scrubs for this photo because right now being a nurse feels such a strong part of my identity. For many the current lockdown means staying safe and staying at home. For me lockdown means that I continue to work full time as a nurse in the NHS. Emotions and feelings cover the whole spectrum from anxiety, frustration, and exhaustion to feeling grateful, hopeful and finding joy in the small things. The beautiful roses are from the communal gardens. These roses remind me of my grandmother and thinking of her gives me strength. The photographs are of my family who are all in New Zealand and now seem so much further away. I wonder how long it will be until flights resume and I can hug my mum and dad again. Does your street need lockdown photos? Check my bio for more Doortraits of my neighbours 🖤 #stayhome #lockdown2020 #lockdownphotography #lockdowncommunity #albionterrace #rg1 #readingphotographer #documentaryphotography #insta_readinguk #reallives #sapnaodlinphotography #covidphotography #coviddiaries #covidlife @nationalportraitgallery #holdstill @kensingtonroyal #doortraits #doortrait #doortraits4nhs #veday75 #readingnurse #holdstill2020 #lovenhs #nursesrock @nhsenglandldn @nhsengland

    Kate wrote, ‘Thank you so much for sharing your story and for the amazing work you all continue to do at such a difficult time.’

    The Duchess released an official statement, saying, “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country.

    “Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”