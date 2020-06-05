We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s photo project features a ‘heartbreaking’ image of lockdown.

The Duchess of Cambridge launched a photography project to capture the state of the nation at the unprecedented time.

Just weeks ago Kate Middleton appealed to the nation to join her lockdown photography project, which she launched in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

The Hold Still project aims to capture the spirit of the nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with intimate photos sent in from people from communities across the country.

And now royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie have opened up about a particular image that they found “heartbreaking”.

Speaking of Duchess Kate on the Royally Obsessed podcast Rachel said, “She really talks in the interview about the range of shots, it could be as simple as a shot in your living room, you can do all of this while social distancing.

“She is also shared a few of her favourites to inspire people and I love the photo of the palm to the glass.

“It is a photo of a couple of grandkids social distancing with their great-grandparents.

“It is a way to see your family but it is so heartbreaking but also beautiful at the same time.”

“These types of images are burned into my brain because I think so touching and heartfelt,” added Roberta.

“I think the way she is letting people show these images to the world is really special.”

Speaking of the photography project on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, Kate said, ‘We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.

‘Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’