Kate Middleton has exposed some sibling rivalry between Prince George and his little brother, Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton shared something hilarious about Prince George and Prince Louis during her most recent royal engagement.

She admitted the future King has been feeling a little envious of his two-year-old brother.

Revealing that Prince George has been feeling a little irritated during the coronavirus lockdown, Duchess Catherine, explained it’s a result of some serious competition between her two boys.

The future Queen consort has spent the duration of the lockdown period with husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

But Kate spent some time on an official royal engagement last week, visiting a new garden for Norwich children’s hospice, The Nook.

During her day of selfless work, the Duchess got involved in the gardening and chatted to residents and their families about life in lockdown with her little ones.

Explaining that the little royal trio have been having a sunflower growing competition, she said, “The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis’s is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!”

Mother, Kelly Pope-Sanders, whose son Sonny was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year, recalled the special words Kate said to her and the family.

Kate told them, “I’m always so blown away by families like yours, particularly having to go through all of this in lockdown.

“You show such resilience and bravery. You’re such an inspiration to us all.

“More people in the country should meet families like you, there’s a huge amount of change for you all to take on and you have coped fantastically.”

She also admitted that she misses her own parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who are residing with Kate’s brother James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

“I’ve yet to see my family as they’re about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven’t seen them and I miss them,” she disclosed.