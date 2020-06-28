Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s interesting lockdown obsession

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George has found a very interesting obsession in lockdown, according to mum Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton has revealed what eldest son Prince George is obsessed with during lockdown.

The Duchess loves gardening, and it seems her children have gotten involved with her hobby too.

This follows royal news that reveals the special parenting trick Kate Middleton swears by to control the Cambridge kids.

Prince George has developed an interesting new obsession in lockdown, as he’s been spending more time in the garden.

The Royally Obsessed podcast discussed Kate Middleton’s love of gardening, revealing that the Duchess had “dropped a lot of gems” in a recent interview.

In it, she revealed that Prince George is obsessed with venus fly traps, a popular carnivorous plant.

Roberta said, “She is so into gardening, I think she talked about this at an event, she has spent a lot of time outside and the kids have spent a lot of time in the garden.

“I thought that was so on brand for Kate Middleton.”

And Rachel added, “I loved that she dropped a lot of gems. She talked about how the kids are growing tomato plants and that Prince George is obsessed with Venus flytraps.”

She added, “She also talked about her only outing during the pandemic other than this was to go food shopping.

“I think that it is just nice to get those little details about their lives and what it has been like at home.”

The Cambridges have had to adapt to life in lockdown, meaning all royal engagements have been postponed.

But it seems they’re managing okay, with Kate Middleton even giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis DIY haircuts in lockdown.

It’s lovely to see the Cambridge children following in their parents’ footsteps!