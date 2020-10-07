We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby this week - and paid tribute to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with her choice of jewellery.

Kate Middleton wore a personalised necklace engraved with the letters, G, C and L, for the royal engagement.

The 14k gold necklace costs just £98, and is from the independent boutique All the Falling Stars.

Kate paired her adorable necklace with a £119 blue jumper and £249 plaid coat, both from Massimo Dutti.

And she even wore a very pretty, floral-print face mask from Liberty, where you can buy a set of five for £40.

Kate – who studied history of art at St Andrews, where she met the Duke of Cambridge – was at the University of Derby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of first-year students, especially when it comes to their mental health.