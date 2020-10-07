The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby this week - and paid tribute to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with her choice of jewellery.
Kate Middleton wore a personalised necklace engraved with the letters, G, C and L, for the royal engagement.
The 14k gold necklace costs just £98, and is from the independent boutique All the Falling Stars.
Kate paired her adorable necklace with a £119 blue jumper and £249 plaid coat, both from Massimo Dutti.
And she even wore a very pretty, floral-print face mask from Liberty, where you can buy a set of five for £40.
Kate – who studied history of art at St Andrews, where she met the Duke of Cambridge – was at the University of Derby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of first-year students, especially when it comes to their mental health.
Husna Hanif and Laura Oliver, both 18, explained they had “kept busy” during lockdown and confessed it was “hard not seeing friends”.
Kate asked if the university was providing them with enough support, and Laura replied: “There’s so much support.”
The Duchess replied, “That’s great to hear.”
Kate also met with representatives from Student Minds – the UK’s student mental health charity and heard about their Student Space initiative, which has been created in partnership with the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together mental health campaign, to support students during the pandemic and offers help via phone and text.
She was told that nursing students have been buddied up with fellow students in the year above to provide them with peer support during challenging clinical placements, and that the university has trained its sports societies to enable students to support their teammates’ mental health.