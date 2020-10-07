Trending:

Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to George, Charlotte and Louis with special necklace

Hayley Minn
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby this week - and paid tribute to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with her choice of jewellery.

    Kate Middleton wore a personalised necklace engraved with the letters, G, C and L, for the royal engagement.

    The 14k gold necklace costs just £98, and  is from the independent boutique All the Falling Stars.

    View this post on Instagram

    Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay this Saturday, The Duchess of Cambridge visited students at @DerbyUni to hear how initiatives including peer mentoring are supporting students’ mental health during the pandemic. @studentmindsorg, the UK’s student mental health charity, say that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated existing challenges facing student mental health, in addition to creating new ones. Even before the onset of COVID-19, both the severity and prevalence of common mental health conditions experienced by young adults was on the increase. However, like the sports societies and nursing students here at Derby, universities are continuing to explore new ways to support their wellbeing. Students across England and Wales now have access to trusted support through the coronavirus pandemic via @studentmindsorg Student Space, a programme that helps students to find support that is available locally at their university, in addition to providing online resources and direct support by phone and text. The 24/7 text support available via Student Space 📱 is delivered in partnership with @GiveUsAShoutInsta, a legacy initiative from the Heads Together campaign and was incubated by The Royal Foundation ahead of its launch in 2019.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Kate paired her adorable necklace with a £119 blue jumper and £249 plaid coat, both from Massimo Dutti.

    And she even wore a very pretty, floral-print face mask from Liberty, where you can buy a set of five for £40.

    Kate – who studied history of art at St Andrews, where she met the Duke of Cambridge – was at the University of Derby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of first-year students, especially when it comes to their mental health.