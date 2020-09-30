Kate Middleton reveals what Prince George is studying at school in emotional surprise phone call

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has revealed what her eldest son, Prince George, is studying at school right now.

Duchess Catherine shared the information during a surprise chat with one of the entrants of her Hold Still project.

Future King Prince George is currently in Year 3 at Thomas’ Battersea private day school in London.

His mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared details of what the seven-year-old Prince is studying in the classroom right now in a very special call.

Kate joined one of the applicants from her Hold Still lockdown photography initiative for a surprise chat about the poignant image she entered for the project.

Ceri Edwards from Newport in South Wales sent a touching photograph of her daughter Poppy embracing her father ahead of his shift as a paramedic in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo, titled Be Safe Daddy, was chosen to appear in the National Portrait Gallery’s digital exhibition of images from the project and Kate joined Ceri and Poppy for a heart to heart chat about the moving snap.

“She asked Poppy how she felt when her Daddy had to go to work during the pandemic and Poppy said that she was very scared and worried about him, but very proud too.

“They talked about how important cuddles are and how they both love to give them,” Ceri told Hello! magazine.

Ceri also shared how Kate opened up about Prince George’s schooling, telling little Poppy he is currently on the topic of volcanoes.

“The Duchess was so down-to-earth and was so wonderful with Poppy. We talked about Poppy and Prince George being in the same school year [three] and their current school topics – Poppy’s is Brazil and Beyond and George’s is The Active World – Volcanoes.”

Prince George and his little sister Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas’ Battersea but were homeschooled by mum Kate during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Cambridge family spent the duration of the lockdown period at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, where Duchess Catherine took on the role of teacher.

At the time Kate admitted she felt rather guilty for keeping news of the Easter holidays a secret from the eldest two of her brood, confessing, “Don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!”