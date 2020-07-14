Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis breaks this lockdown rule

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has revealed which lockdown rule Prince Louis struggles to follow, in a candid interview with BBC Breakfast.

The Duchess met with families involved in the creation of Tiny Happy People, a BBC scheme providing resources and help to parents.

During the meeting, she spoke openly about her three children, including the one lockdown rule that young Prince Louis breaks.

Kate Middleton revealed some very relatable lockdown struggles, as she spoke about how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are doing.

As she spoke to parents of toddlers in the grounds of Sandringham House, Norfolk, she admitted that Prince Louis doesn’t fully understand social distancing.

In addition, they all have big appetites, with the Duchess joking that she felt like a constant ‘feeding machine’.

Duchess Kate revealed, “My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine for them. Louis doesn’t understand social distancing, he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.”

She also reflected on how lockdown had been for the Cambridge family, particularly after schools had closed.

Kate added, “It’s been challenging. Some parts have been really positive, spending extra time with the kids, everything like that, but it is equally stressful.

“You are in confined spaces… And having to home school, that was a challenge. I always had a respect for teachers before, but now I have a newfound respect for them. “

The Duchess was full of praise for the Tiny Happy People initiatve, which has been backed by the Royal Foundation.

Kate has been involved in the project, working with the team to create resources and social media content. She also contributed to two educational cartoons.

She revealed that she wished she’d had something similar when she was a first-time mum, adding, “So much focus, particularly during pregnancy and when you have a newborn baby, is the physical development.

“But what I found was missing was the support on how to further their emotional and mental development… And it’s that bit that I think you really need the support.”