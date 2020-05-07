We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, appeared on ITV chat show This Morning today in an exclusive interview.

The doting mother chatted on This Morning all about her new photography project and shared some insight into her recent snaps of little Prince Louis.

The royal mother-of-three made the telly appearance to speak all about her new photography initiative.

The Duchess is a keen amateur photographer and is encouraging the nation to capture the spirit of our country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as part of her collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

While telling all about the Hold Still project, Kate told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the hilarious back story behind the newest photos of her youngest son Prince Louis, which were shared last month in honour of his second birthday.

The smiley snapshots, taken by the Duchess herself, show the cute royal tot with rainbow coloured paints smeared over his hands and face.

Confessing that the photo shoot was a rather messy one, Kate laughed, “I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those.”

Catherine, who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince William with future King Prince William, also gave insight into the recent images of their daughter.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday last week and the Cambridges released some gorgeous photographs of her helping to pack food packages for isolated pensioners living nearby to their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

“Again this was part of a collection, that photograph particularly of Charlotte was part of a collection to try and tell a story and that’s really what we hope people will take inspiration through this project, is really just to try and tell their part of a story from a personal level to try and help showcase and share what they’re going through,” Kate said of the lovely shots.