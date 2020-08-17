We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found a creative way to keep their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertained over the school holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a pottery painting cafe near their Anmer Hall home

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted with their three children at Mable’s Paint Pot

The family of five have been holed up at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the coronavirus lockdown.

And Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children, were spotted nearby in Mable’s Paint Pot in Burnham Market, North Norfolk, by a Twitter user @kateroyalcloset at the weekend.

Mable’s is a ceramic craft and pot painting centre ‘where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting’.

The creative cafe is also a traditional sweet shop and looks like a lovely way of killing a few hours, with pretty bright pink doors and shutters, surrounded by blooming flowers.

Mable’s has an ‘extensive range of blank bisque items,’ and George, Charlotte and Louis could’ve picked from a variety of pots, mugs, plates, bowls, jugs and cups to paint.

They could even have bought something they already own and love with them to personalise instore.

George, Charlotte and Louis may not even have decided to paint anything, but instead do some decopatching – which is the simple process of covering things with decorative paper.

Kate and William are renowned for being hands-on parents with their three children, and have always been said to schedule their royal engagements around the school run.

In royal biography, Finding Freedom, it says William is ‘involved in every aspect of raising his three children – including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework.

‘He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents. William prepared meals as much as Kate did.’