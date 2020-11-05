We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have updated their social media profile pictures ahead of Remembrance Day.

The couple – along with other members of the royal family – will attend the National Service of Remembrance.

This follows royal news that Prince Charles is devastated after not being able to see his grandson for a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, had been using an image of them with their children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis – joining in with Clap for Carers on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram and Twitter pages.

But profile pictures on both accounts now show William and Kate laying down a wreath of poppies during a visit to Manchester in 2016.

The @theroyalfamily accounts – which give updates on the Queen – and Prince Charles and Camilla’s Twitter and Instagram pages, @clarencehouse, also show updated profile photos.

One shows the Queen at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance in 2004 while the other is a snap of Charles and Camilla’s visit to Canada for Remembrance Day in 2009.

Remembrance services this year have been forced to adapt to restrictions put in place due to the pandemic, though the royals are expected to attend the Cenotaph to remember the fallen.

While it’s thought Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne will lay wreaths at the war memorial on Whitehall, Her Majesty, Kate and Camilla will gather on the Foreign Office balcony.

This year is the 100th birthday of the monument and, while around 10,000 people gather there each year for the National Service of Remembrance, the event will be closed to members of the public for the first time in its history.

Although the annual march past the Cenotaph will not take place, some veterans have been invited to attend the service which will ensure strict social distancing measures are in place.