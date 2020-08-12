We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry are both doting dads.

A divisive parenting method that Prince William and Kate Middleton rely on was shunned by Prince Harry, according to a new biography.

In Finding Freedom, it’s revealed that the royal brothers differ when it comes to how they raise their children.

But there is certainly a difference in the way the royal brothers are choosing to raise their children.

In Finding Freedom, the new tell-all biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship timeline and their exit from the royal family, it is detailed that Prince Harry was always very against one part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style.

In the book, penned by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it is revealed that Prince Harry never had plans to raise his children in a household full of live-in staff members like nannies and housekeepers.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge’s family household is said to keep various members of staff, including live-in nanny Maria Borrallo, who resides in Kensington Palace to look after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who share one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, agreed to steer clear of that parenting choice, with the book revealing, “Harry and Meghan had agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff.

“Harry had seen that situation at William’s home and didn’t want the same for his family.

“He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cozy and private.”

In order to keep family life to themselves, the pair who moved from the UK to Los Angeles earlier this year, have staff that work in the day and go home at night time.

During the first few weeks of baby Archie’s life, Meghan and Harry decided to hire a night nurse to help get the little royal into a sleeping routine, but promptly sacked her when they grew wary.

“They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands,” Finding Freedom claims

“But their time with the couple brief.

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.”