Kate Middleton has reached out to supports midwives and expectant mothers in a sweet video.

Kate Middleton has made a sweet gesture to support midwives and expectant mothers amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up the conversation ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate Middleton has made a sweet gesture to support midwives, expectant mothers and new parents in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kensington Palace shared a lovely video to their Instagram page showing the Duchess of Cambridge surprising new parents, midwives and mental health workers with a sweet video call.

‘🏥 The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families,’ the video’s caption read.

The Duchess also supported the cause with a moving letter that she wrote to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The organisation shared a photo of the letter to their Twitter page, which read, ‘As the Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, I wanted to write to let you know how much I am thinking of you at this challenging time.

‘Your longstanding expertise in supporting the delivery of high quality women’s healthcare could not be more crucial now we are in the midst of this global pandemic.

‘I know that the guidance and resources you have developed to inform and support both healthcare professionals and the general public on coronavirus infection are of fundamental importance to ensure pregnant women are given the best possible care over the coming weeks and months,’ she continued.

‘Through my work around early childhood, I have learnt that our experiences during our earliest years, even while we are still in the womb, shape not only our evolving minds and bodies but all aspects of our development.

‘At this particularly anxious time, it is therefore more crucial than ever that we provide the right care for pregnant woman and new mothers.

‘Care that supports women’s emotional, as well as physical, health, to ensure that mothers prioritise their own mental well-being when they are under so much pressure.

‘Thank you for your continued work and I send you my very best wishes for the months ahead’.