‘What a picture!’ Kensington Palace shares new throwback picture of Kate Middleton and royal fans are loving it

Kensington Palace has shared a throwback picture of Kate Middleton, and royal fans are loving it!

In the newly-release picture, the duchess is seen hard at work at her Back to Nature Garden, which was on display at Chelsea Flower Show last year.

The image was shared to mark the show going digital this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We already knew that Kate Middleton looks fabulous in most situations, but we can add gardening to the list.

Kensington Palace shared a picture of the duchess taken when she was hard at work at the garden she created for Chelsea Flower last year, and royal fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

One said, ‘only the duchess can make gardening look so regal, honestly. 😩’

Another wrote, ‘Look at this woman.. so natural! ❤️’

A third added, ‘What a picture! 😍 our ever-hardworking, wonderful duchess! 💖’

Alongside the image, the caption read, ‘One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge’s #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!

‘Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts 🏡🌱 all from the comfort of your own home.

‘The Duchess’s Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors.’

The project was heavily influenced by the duchess’ passion to promote the importance of children’s early experiences in their development – so it’s no surprise she had help from her little ones.

George, Charlotte and Louis gave her a hand, helping gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the garden and build a den.

She said in an interview with gardener Monty Don for the BBC at the time, “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children.

“I really hope that this woodland that we have created inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”