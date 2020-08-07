We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When to wave and when not to wave

Kate Middleton is said to be training her children ahead of their future royal roles.

As mum to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, two, she has already been getting them ready for public duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be preparing her children for their future royal roles by getting them to follow suit during royal appearances.

According to body language expert Judi James, Kate has shown signs she is training her youngsters with these simple techniques.

Analysing how the children behaved during the Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace last year.

Judi told Express.co.uk said, ‘The way Charlotte and Louis were both waving avidly suggests Kate is quietly training them for their royal role and making it fun at the same time.’

She continued, ‘They didn’t seem to need any urging or encouragement from Kate once they were out on the balcony and Louis in particular looked happy to keep everyone amused by waving non-stop.’

It’s understood the enthusiasm of the children’s waves suggested Kate, who is married to Prince William, is already giving them tips on what to do in public appearances, without forcing them, the expert suggested.

Meanwhile, Judi continued, ‘Kate’s behaviour on the balcony with William, where he took Louis from her with the kind of ease and synchronicity that his own father never really achieved with his sons, suggested shared parenting rituals and a lack of the kind of signals of suppressed anxiety that you can get from parents whose kids tend to be naughty in public.’