Trending:

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise is set to mark a huge milestone this month

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise is set to return to mark a big milestone this month, as she returns to education to begin her A-levels.

    Her mother Sophie gave an insight into the royal’s education plans earlier this year in a rare interview with The Sunday Times, in which she said, ‘She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever.’

    Lady Louise was among thousands of pupils across the UK who had been preparing for her exams before the world pandemic hit and forced schools to close.

    READ MORE: Meet Lady Louise Windsor, the young royal that cares for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

    Leaving many youngsters no choice but to carry on learning from home. The exams were cancelled and GCSE results were based on the grade predictions of their schoolteachers.

    View this post on Instagram

    Today marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid celebrations for Muslims across the world. #EidMubarak • The Earl and Countess of Wessex were pleased to join volunteers at @shahjahanmosque on Thursday, where they helped pack food parcels. Ramadan has been very different this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however these challenges have not stopped communities coming together to help those in need. The Woking Mosque is running a 24-hour service offering food parcels to those self-isolating, NHS workers and families in need of support. Donations from the Mosque, local churches and supermarkets are keeping the service going, with people of all faiths coming together to volunteer – so far the initiative has helped over 400 local households. Visit our YouTube channel (link in story) to watch an #Eid message from the Earl and Countess.

    A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

    As a result Lady Louise’s results were not made public, as Buckingham Palace said they were a private matter.

    Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 12, have occasionally attended royal events with the Queen such as Trooping the Colour but most of their childhood has been spent out of the public eye unlike Prince George.

    READ MORE: Sophie Wessex reveals her and Prince Edward’s children won’t have royal titles and will ‘work for a living’

    And if you wondered why the children don’t have formal royal titles, Sophie Wessex explained, ‘We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.’