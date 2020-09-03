The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise is set to mark a huge milestone this month

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise is set to return to mark a big milestone this month, as she returns to education to begin her A-levels.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter attends a school in Ascot.

This royal news comes after Sophie Wessex admitted teenage daughter Lady Louise ‘isn’t into social media’

Her mother Sophie gave an insight into the royal’s education plans earlier this year in a rare interview with The Sunday Times, in which she said, ‘She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever.’

Lady Louise was among thousands of pupils across the UK who had been preparing for her exams before the world pandemic hit and forced schools to close.

Leaving many youngsters no choice but to carry on learning from home. The exams were cancelled and GCSE results were based on the grade predictions of their schoolteachers.

As a result Lady Louise’s results were not made public, as Buckingham Palace said they were a private matter.

Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 12, have occasionally attended royal events with the Queen such as Trooping the Colour but most of their childhood has been spent out of the public eye unlike Prince George.

And if you wondered why the children don’t have formal royal titles, Sophie Wessex explained, ‘We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.’