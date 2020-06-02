We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly the Queen’s favourite grandchild for this special reason.

The youngster, 16, is said to always help care for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis when they visit the Queen’s Balmoral residency.

Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has a brother James but it is her who looks after her cousins.

Lady Louise Windsor is among the latest young royal that could have the spotlight on her more after lockdown as she has reportedly a good bond with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

As the Queen, 94, self-isolates in Windsor Castle, Sophie has been volunteering to make lunches for NHS staff and having opened Nightingale Hospitals via video link, their children Lady Louise, 16 and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are being drawn into the spotlight.

A source previously told The Sun, ‘The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James.

‘Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up there.’

Where else have we seen Lady Louise Windsor?

Louise was also closely on hand to keep George and Charlotte in line as they performed bridesmaid/page boy duties and Princess Eugenie’s wedding last year.

And the family meet during Christmas.

The source added that pre-lockdown, ‘Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer.

‘Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches, which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days.’

As the grandchildren are most likely missing their grandmother, as Sophie revealed in 2016, the family live at Bagshot Park near Windsor, and spend “most weekends” riding at Windsor Castle, who knows when they will all be able to hang out together again.