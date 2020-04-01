How the royal Cambridge children are coping with lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the UK into lockdown.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has meant life has changed for everyone across the country, including the royal family.

The Cambridge children are now spending their days roaming the Norfolk countryside.

This follows the royal news that Prince William may return to his old job to help with the coronavirus crisis.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has meant that schools across the nation have closed its doors to pupils who aren’t children of key workers and restaurants and shops everywhere have ceased trading.

Meanwhile, the British citizens are being told to stay inside and only leave the house for essential reasons.

The contagious virus was even contracted by the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

But how are the younger members of the royal family coping with the immense change to the way we live our lives?

Of course, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s school-age children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are no longer able to attend Thomas’ Battersea to receive their education.

With the school out, the Cambridge family have taken to residing in Amner Hall, in the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis are said to be enjoying some time away in the country while Duchess Catherine is reportedly making the most of the family down time.

A royal source told The Sun. “George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall.

“Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene. And Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted.

“Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.”

The Cambridge family recently showed their gratitude for the NHS workers battling on the frontline of the pandemic, by joining in with the nationwide clap for the health staff.

A video of the adorable royal children clapping and grinning was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.