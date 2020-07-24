We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan take steps to stop drones from taking photos of their son Archie

Meghan and Harry have reportedly taken legal action against photographers who allegedly used drones to take snaps of their son Archie.

Last month the pair were said to have noticed the problem and wanted to maintain their privacy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed legal action against paparazzi photographers who allegedly used a drone to take snaps of their 14-month-old son Archie.

The couple, who have been adjusting to life in Los Angeles after re-locating there from Canada during the world health crisis, filed the complaint last night with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to an unnamed photographer.

The couple are claiming the photos were an invasion of their privacy.

The lawsuit alleges they’ve been hounded across North America by photographers, and targeted with intrusions into their private life.

They claim they lived “unmolested” in North Saanich, Canada, for six weeks before the media published their new location, leading to “up to 40 paparazzi and media organisations descending on this peaceful community from hundreds of miles away”.

The couple are currently residing at a gated home believed to belong to entertainment tycoon Tyler Perry.

The lawsuit states drones have been flown 20 feet above the Sussexes’ house as often as three times a day, while some of the pictures of Archie have been sold.

The drones are said to have been flown above the property from 5am to 7pm – keeping neighbours and their son awake “day after day”.

The couple claim they have “done everything in their power to stay out of the limelight” except in relation to their work, which they accept is newsworthy.

Pictures of Archie mentioned in the lawsuit are not news, not in the public interest but are harassment, the lawsuit alleges.

It added, ‘The sole point to taking and/or selling such invasive photos is to profit from a child. Such sales, in turn, stoke the paparazzi market and lead to ever more harassment.

‘The fact that the images at issue remain in the possession of an unknown adult, having already been shown and shared to hundreds if not thousands of potential buyers, is disgusting and wrong.’