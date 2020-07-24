Trending:

Meghan and Harry have launched legal action against photographer after drone pics were taken of son Archie

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed legal action against paparazzi photographers who allegedly used a drone to take snaps of their 14-month-old son Archie.

    The couple, who have been adjusting to life in Los Angeles after re-locating there from Canada during the world health crisis, filed the complaint last night with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to an unnamed photographer.

    The couple are claiming the photos were an invasion of their privacy.

    The lawsuit alleges they’ve been hounded across North America by photographers, and targeted with intrusions into their private life.

    They claim they lived “unmolested” in North Saanich, Canada, for six weeks before the media published their new location, leading to “up to 40 paparazzi and media organisations descending on this peaceful community from hundreds of miles away”.

    The couple are currently residing at a gated home believed to belong to entertainment tycoon Tyler Perry.

    The lawsuit states drones have been flown 20 feet above the Sussexes’ house as often as three times a day, while some of the pictures of Archie have been sold.

    The drones are said to have been flown above the property from 5am to 7pm – keeping neighbours and their son awake “day after day”.

    The couple claim they have “done everything in their power to stay out of the limelight” except in relation to their work, which they accept is newsworthy.

    Pictures of Archie mentioned in the lawsuit are not news, not in the public interest but are harassment, the lawsuit alleges.

    This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.  And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."

    It added, ‘The sole point to taking and/or selling such invasive photos is to profit from a child. Such sales, in turn, stoke the paparazzi market and lead to ever more harassment.

    ‘The fact that the images at issue remain in the possession of an unknown adult, having already been shown and shared to hundreds if not thousands of potential buyers, is disgusting and wrong.’