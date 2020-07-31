We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adventure ahead for Harry and Meghan?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to be planning a road trip to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

According to a royal expert, Meghan and Harry will be looking to enjoy a change of scenery as the duchess turns 39 on August 4

Their road trip comes after news Meghan and Harry launched legal action against photographer after drone pics were taken of son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be making plans to head out on a road trip to have a change of scenery from LA.

The couple have been adjusting to a new life in Los Angeles and with ongoing pressure of a court case against the Daily Mail, it’s understood the Sussex’s plan to head away on a break for a change of scenery as Meghan turns 39.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested that the former Duchess could mark the occasion with a change of scenery.

She told Entertainment Tonight online, ‘It’s been a very stressful time for Meghan, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she does actually decide to just go on a road trip and have a change of scenery.

‘I mean, they’ve been at the house that they’re renting ever since early March now. They really haven’t been out much at all. They haven’t seen their friends. They very much been in self-isolation and on lockdown, and it wouldn’t surprise me if she just actually needs a change of scenery.’

How else might Meghan celebrate her birthday?

Meanwhile another option is that Meghan could take some time out with Oprah, as the pair have been friends for years but this is pure speculation.

The media mogul attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018, and gifted their son, Archie, with a library of books upon his birth.

The court case and the tell-all book Finding Freedom has really seen the couple come under fire in recent months.