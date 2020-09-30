We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has opened up on how "amazing" she's found it with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in lockdown.

For the first part of the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan and Harry were temporarily living in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles home, having just moved over to the States from Canada.

Now, the former royals have moved to Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Archie and Meghan has opened up on spending time together as a family.

Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, she said, “We are all going through a reset and we are all going through a moment of reckoning – and probably a reevaluation of what really matters.

“For me, it’s been amazing to spend time with my husband and watch our little one grow and that’s where our attention has been.”

Meghan was at the summit to talk about “how our experiences online shape our communities offline and how we rebuild our digital spaces to create humane tech,” as well as her and Harry’s new charity, the Archewell Foundation.

“Part of our focus with the Archewell Foundation is to just ensure that we are helping foster healthy positive communities online and off for our collective wellbeing,” she said.

And Harry clearly agrees with his wife about how much they’ve loved being together in lockdown.

Joining a recent video call with the staff and volunteers from Rugby Football League, Prince Harry revealed he is “loving” his new life in Santa Barbara with Meghan and Archie.

When asked if he is enjoying his Californian lifestyle he replied, “Oh easy question… It’s fantastic.”

Prince Harry explained how his and Meghan’s son is their “number one priority,” followed by work as their second priority, “to play [their] part to make the world a better place.”

Harry also joked about how it is “impossible” for him to get his hands on any rugby balls in the States.

“What I need is a few mini rugby balls so that I can get Archie involved with the game. I need to get him playing some rugby league.”