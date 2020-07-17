Meghan Markle had to leave her dog behind in Canada because he ‘never took to’ Prince Harry

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle left one of her rescue dogs behind when she first moved to the UK, and it seems that it was because he didn’t get along with Prince Harry.

The royal brought her Beagle named Guy with her when she first moved to the UK to be with Prince Harry.

However, Bogart stayed in Canada as he reportedly didn’t like Prince Harry.

Meghan’s love for dogs is no secret, especially as she used to share plenty of cute pictures of her two rescues when she had a personal Instagram page.

So when she moved to the UK, many wondered why she only brought one of her two rescues along.

Now the reason has reportedly been revealed, and it’s all because Bogart wasn’t a very big fan of Meghan’s new love, Prince Harry.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry.

“Bogart never took to Harry when they spent time together in Canada.

“He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband.

“Of course, her staff in the UK who knew about her decision found her statement quite strange, but they accepted it at face value because Meghan knows her dogs.”

Even though reports suggest Bogart wasn’t a fan of Harry, the royal is indeed a big fan of four-legged friends. As well as having little Guy around, the couple also bought a black Labrador, thought to be called Oz.

And their son Archie is also thought to be big fan of animals already. In fact, Meghan recently sponsored a dog kennel at dog charity Mayhew in his name, and he’s said to be best friends with the two dogs they own.

She revealed back in June, “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew. As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.”