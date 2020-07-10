Meghan Markle’s fears for baby Archie as he grows up in LA

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It had been reported that Meghan Markle is worried about the wellbeing of her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie.

Meghan Markle is worried about her one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s social development, it’s been claimed.

The new mum is keen to get her and Prince Harry’s little one involved with children his age but reportedly feels her celeb status is getting in the way.

This royal news comes after Archie hit an adorable milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and moved across the pond to start a new life in Los Angeles with their one-year-old tot.

Now, it’s been claimed that former Suits actress Meghan is concerned that Archie could lack social skills without interaction with children his own age.

A source, who is said to be a close friend of Meghan, reportedly told the Daily Mail of the star’s desires to get more involved with other mothers and children Archie’s age.

“’Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can’t do with adults,” the insider said.

“Meghan said ideally they (she and Archie) would be in a baby group class that met in person a couple of times a week. This would give Archie the opportunity to play with other toddlers and help develop his brain.”

However, it’s been claimed that Meghan feels as though her high profile status means she and her son would be unable to integrate with other mums and babies.

“Meghan said she would love to be part of a ‘Mommy and Me’ community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is. She said she’s just too well known to do normal things.”