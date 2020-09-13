We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly pitched her first movie idea to Netflix as part of her and Prince Harry's £120million ($150million) mega deal with the streaming giant.





Meghan Markle, according to reports, wants to make a film about Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who is said to have ‘hugely inspired’ the Duchess.

‘Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done,’ a source told The Mirror.

‘She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.’

Los Angeles-born Patrisse, 36, started Black Lives Matter in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry had set up their own production company and signed a deal with Netflix to make documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the subscription service.

In a statement to the New York Times, the couple said of their new venture, ‘Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

They added that Netflix’s ‘unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.’

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, told the publication, ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’

Earlier this week, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings teased further details about Harry and Meghan’s multimillion deal.

‘Gonna be epic entertainment, so excited about that deal,’ he told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.

‘They’re smart, they were shopping around across all of the major companies. I think we really put together the best complete package and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.

‘I can’t tell you any more about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.’