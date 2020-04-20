We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first ever TV appearance since stepping back as a senior member of the royal family today.

The Duchess spoke all about her recent work with Disney.

The former Suits actress, who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018, was shown on Good Morning America in an exclusive interview she gave at the end of last year.

In the rare chat, the Duchess opened up about her work with Disney, which saw her narrate a wildlife documentary called Elephant, for streaming service, Disney+.

Speaking on the importance of her project, Meghan, who shares 10-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with Prince Harry, said, “I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life. I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.

“When you spend time connecting with them and other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.

“These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected. You see in this film just how remarkable are, their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they’re a lot more like us than they are different.

“I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals, in a very different way.”

Since the interview was recorded, the Duke and Duchess have moved across the pond to California to start a new life with their son, away from the royal spotlight.

The pair have just announced that they will be operating a “zero engagement” policy when it comes to British tabloid reporting.

In a letter sent to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express, the couple said that they refuse to “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion”.