These days the Duchess of Sussex has an extremely small circle of friends, having parted ways with many of her pals in recent years. But one constant has been stylist Jessica Mulroney.

However, it looks like Meghan Markle has been forced to get rid of her too, after Jessica got embroiled in a row over the Black Lives Matter movement with Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter, and then lost her job on the reality show I Do, Redo.

Jessica apologised, saying,‘I know I need to do better,’ but Meghan – who has been very vocal about the importance of Black Lives Matter – is apparently ‘mortified’.

A source told the Mail on Sunday, ‘Meghan said she can no longer be associated with her, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.’

But Jessica isn’t the first friend Meghan, 38, has lost touch with since meeting Prince Harry…

Samantha Markle

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle is another member of her family who has been ‘shut out’ by her.

She has been openly critical of her in the media – and even written a tell-all book called Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, and after she wasn’t invited to the royal wedding, Samantha labelled her sister a ‘shallow social climber’.

Ninaki Priddy

Jewellery designer Ninaki Priddy – who was close friends with Meghan for 30 years and even acted as her maid-of-honour at her first wedding – was accused of being cast aside when Meghan’s first marriage to Trevor Engelson ended in 2013.

Describing Meghan as ‘very calculated’, Ninaki told the Daily Mail, ‘She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends. Once she’s decided you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold.

‘It’s this shut-down mechanism she has. There’s nothing to negotiate, she’s made her decision and that’s it.’

Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip

The Meghan Markle ditching effect also seemed to have rubbed off on Prince Harry, who is said to have dropped a number of his pals since marrying Meghan, including Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip.

Harry’s close childhood friend was allegedly banished from the couple’s tight-knit social circle after he was said to have advised the prince against marrying the actress.

Lizzie Cundy claimed, ‘One thing I have heard, because I’m friends with a lot of Harry’s friends – one is a very close friend – is that she has pushed them all out.’

The banker had been a close friend of Harry after they met at Eton and they had been inseparable since.

Lizzie Cundy

Socialite Lizzie Cundy has claimed that she and Meghan met at a 2013 charity gala, the same year that the Suits actress ended her two-year marriage to producer Trevor Engelson. She alleges Meghan told her she wanted to ‘be on an English reality TV show’ and ‘wanted an English boyfriend’.

Lizzie said Meghan set her sights on the TV show Made In Chelsea and ‘worked hard to get in with that crowd’, eventually meeting Harry.

Lizzie said that after Meghan was in with the Royal Family, ‘she was literally ghosted by her’.