The thoughtful gift Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton when they first met has been revealed.

The Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge are said to have met each other for the first time just months before Harry and Meghan’s lavish wedding.

According to new royal biography Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge met each other months before Prince Harry and Meghan’s lavish May 2018 wedding.

And Meghan is said to have gifted her new sister-in-law with a lovely present during one of the pair’s first meetings.

In the insightful book, which is set to go on sale later this month, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, “Meghan bought a present for the duchess, who had celebrated her birthday just a day earlier.

“The soft leather Smythson notebook helped to break the ice, as did Meghan’s cooing over then 20-month-old Charlotte.”

And it’s not the first we’ve heard of Kate’s past gifts this week, as just days ago Prince William revealed the worst present that he ever gave his wife.

Appearing on former England footballer Peter Crouch’s podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that”.

“That was early on in the courtship that was,” he went on to explain. “I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it.

“I was like, ‘but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’ She was looking at me going, ‘they’re binoculars, what’s going on?’.

“It didn’t go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”