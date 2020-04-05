We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Sussex is “heartbroken” after not being able to see her mother, Doria Ragland, for weeks – despite living just miles apart.

Despite bringing their LA move forward due to the coronavirus pandemic, the threat of covid-19 means Meghan, 38, has been forced to isolate from 63-year-old Doria.

A source told the Sun on Sunday, “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken – after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum.

“Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.”

Meghan, Harry, 34, and Archie are self-isolating at a secluded mansion in a private gated community in Los Angeles.

But they’ve been sure to keep in contact with Archie’s grandmother. “They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same.”

The Sussex’s decision to move to California so soon after relocating to Canada was heavily influenced by Meghan’s desire to be close to her mum.

“They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

“They have a big support network there. It’s where their team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.”

The news comes just days after Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior royals – two months on from the announcement that shocked the world.

After just two years of marriage the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from life in the limelight to pursue a more “peaceful” life with Archie.

Citing their reasons for making the shock decision to step back, Harry said, “But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.

“I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the Queen.”