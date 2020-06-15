Meghan Markle’s ‘hopes for Archie’s future’ dashed in heartbreaking way

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has spoken about Black Lives Matter recently, and revealed her heartbreak of George Floyd's death.

Meghan Markle spoke out against racism in 2012 for charity Erase the Hate – and spoke of her ‘hopes for the future’ of her children

Now her son Archie is one year old, Black Lives Matter protests are happening, and her hopes haven’t come true

But a 2012 clip of Prince Harry’s wife has re-emerged, where she reveals her hopes for her son Archie’s future – which has not come true.

In the video – which was part of a campaign called ‘I won’t stand for…’ by charity Erase the Hate – Meghan is wearing a t-shirt that reads, ‘I won’t stand for racism’.

She opens up about being mixed race – her father Thomas Markle is white and her mother Doria Ragland is black – and her experiences of racism, and reveals she’s hopeful her children won’t have the same issues in the future.

She said: “I hope by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about.

“I mean, certainly it makes life a lot more beautiful and interesting.”

However, her hopes haven’t come true, as now her son Archie is one year old, there have been widespread protests against racism and police brutality after a police officer killed George Floyd on May 25, after kneeling on his neck for eight minutes.

Meghan spoke up about the issue in a video last week that was addressed to the graduating high school students of her old school, Immaculate Heart in LA, showing she’s still heartbroken about the issues.

She said: “The first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry.

“I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”

She added: “George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered, and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don’t know. Stephon Clark, his life mattered.”