Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the nation in shock at the beginning of this year, when they announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally left the UK for a non-royal life in Canada this month.

Now it seems the Duchess may have been stripped of her HRH title as expected.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK to complete a final handful of royal duties, in their last few days as key members of the monarchy.

Following this, they returned to their new home in Vancouver Island, Canada in order to begin their new life away from the royal spotlight with their ten-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

Now, a big clue has pointed out that former Suits actress Meghan may have finally lost her royal title.

Earlier in the year, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the pair would lose their HRH titles in light of the departure and no longer be funded by public money.

On Saturday, any reference to Meghan’s HRH title was removed from Smart Works’ website, a charity she worked with last year to create a line of women’s work wear to help females gain employment opportunities.

The site once referred to Meghan as their ‘royal patron’, whereas now it simply names her as the Duchess of Sussex.

Elsewhere it states, ‘Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex,’ while before it read, ‘Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex’.

One of Meghan’s final royal engagements saw her pay a visit to East London secondary school, Robert Clack.

The special, surprise visit was paid in honour of International Women’s Day and the Duchess left pupils thrilled when she made an appearance to speak to them about the importance of the iconic day.

“This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right,” she told the teenagers in a powerful speech.