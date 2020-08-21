We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama for a very important project.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance as a special guest during a virtual summit in honour of Michelle’s initiative that aims to highlight the importance of voting, ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Meghan joined Michelle and other special guests such as Glamour’s editor-in-chief Samantha Barry and actor and activist Yvette Nicole for the When We All Vote event.

The former Suits actress appeared via video link from her Los Angeles home, where she is living with husband Prince Harry and their one-year-old son, Archie.

Sharing her thoughts on the pivotal campaign, Meghan said, “I’m really thrilled that you asked me to be a part of this, this is such an exceptional time.

“As I was thinking about this a little bit I thought, when I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as – we vote to honour those who came before us and protect those who will come after us, because that’s what community is all about.”

Highlighting the important of women coming forward and using their voices by voting, Meghan went on to add, “As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities who are marginalised.

“Still struggling to see that right come to fruition. And that is simply not OK. It’s all the more reason for each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.”

Meghan’s participation in the big event comes after it was claimed by royal biographer Omid Scobie that she and Prince Harry will return to the UK to take part in charity projects.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue,” the Finding Freedom author said.

“While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally,” he told Royal Central.

“A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.”