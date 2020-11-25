Meghan Markle confirms she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage in July of this year.

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child but sadly lost the baby back in July.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry was left ‘deeply saddened’ by Buckingham Palace’s refusal to lay a wreath in his name on Remembrance Day.

The Duchess of Sussex had been pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child, but lost the pregnancy in the summer.

Now, Meghan has opened up about the miscarriage in an emotional article penned for the New York Times titled The Losses We Share.

The Duchess recalled falling ill at home in Los Angeles and being in hospital with ‘heartbroken’ Prince Harry as they grieved for their baby.

Writing about the devastating moment she realised something “wasn’t right” with her unborn baby while caring for one-year-old son Archie, Meghan explained, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Video of the Week

Penning a poignant passage about how doting father Prince Harry dealt with the heartbreak, Meg added, “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”