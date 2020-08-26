We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has made a brand new video appearance for an 'exclusive backyard chat' from her LA garden.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by feminist Gloria Steinem for a chat about women’s rights and Meghan confessed she is glad to be home.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen chatting to American feminist and journalist Gloria Steinem for a chat about gender equality and the importance of voting in what is thought to be the back garden of her and Prince Harry’s new LA home.

The pair can be seen sitting side by side on wooden outdoor chairs for a heartfelt conversation as part of Meghan’s new work for a women’s rights project.

At the start of the video, Meghan, who can be seen sporting a white dress and a chic sunhat, admitted she is glad to be back home in the USA, following her stint working in the UK alongside Prince Harry as a senior member of the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry left the world shocked earlier this year when it was announced they were stepping down from their roles and hopping across the pond to begin a new life with their one-year-old son, Archie.

Introducing the video, Gloria said, “Meg, welcome home. I’m so glad that you’re home.”

Responding, Meghan said, “Thank you. Me too, for so many reasons.”

In the footage, Meghan’s two pooches Pula and Guy wander in to shot, while the Duchess pets them.

Going on to praise Gloria for her work in the feminist movement, Meghan added, “People forget how hard women like you and so many others have fought for us just to be where we are right now.”

In a caption beside the video shared on the MAKERS Women Instagram page, it is revealed that Meghan is set to join in with a further Q&A session.

‘Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked.” MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat! 🙌 Q&A to come tomorrow.’