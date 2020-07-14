Meghan Markle has something very important to say about Prince Harry and Archie in first speech since royal split

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke virtually in a pre-recorded message at the Girl Up Woman in Leadership 2020 summit.

Meghan Markle has delivered a powerful speech on behalf of herself, her husband Prince Harry and the couple’s one-year-old son Archie.

Speaking in her first official engagement since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family, Duchess Meghan appeared at the Girl Up Woman in Leadership 2020 summit to deliver an inspiring message to young women.

Addressing viewers in a pre-recorded message, Meghan told them, “I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie”.

“Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm,” she said in the speech she delivered from her and Prince Harry’s Los Angeles home.

“We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up.

“So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that,” the Duchess continued, “build each other up, support each other. There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud.

“You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is – just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.”

The Duchess urged viewers to use their voices, adding, “I know you have already done so much and made so many people’s lives better. The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more. It’s a moment where your voices, and your action, have never been more urgently needed.”

“Believing in true equality is not enough — it’s going to take more than belief, we have to work for it every day; even when it’s hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy. We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard.”