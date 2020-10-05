We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have opened up on life at home with their son Archie in a rare interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed Archie “keeps us on our toes” in an interview from their Santa Barbara home

The couple also opened up on the Diversity and Britain’s Got Talent BLM row, revealing they’d spoken with Ashley Banjo

The couple moved into their Santa Barbara home in June, after temporarily living at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion throughout lockdown, and Meghan said she was enjoying life as a family of three.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about her and Prince Harry’s one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, former Suits star Meghan revealed, “We are doing well. [Archie] is so good. We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place.

“He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

In the video, Meghan and Harry can be seen sitting in their new nine-bedroom mansion in Santa Barbara, on a beige sofa, in front of a wall of drawings of birds’ nests – which cost $360 each from Californian Barloga Studios.

The main reason for their chat was to talk about racism, and they revealed how they’d spoken to Ashley Banjo recently, after Ofcom received thousands of complaints after his dance troupe, Diversity, reenacted a policeman kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

Harry said, “We spoke to Ashley Banjo a few weeks ago, straight after the Britain’s Got Talent situation. And that in itself, I am sure even me talking about it will be controversial, but the reality of it is he and his team of guys put on the most amazing display.

“We had such a good chat with Ashley. He was really strong, he felt great about it, but at the same time he was concerned because of the reaction.”

He continued, “It was a real surprise that there was what? 1,100 complaints after the show and then three days of hype it became 20 or 25,000. I am very glad Ofcom made the decision that they did but that in itself kind of proves how much this conversation needs to continue.”