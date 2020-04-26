Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to release ‘bombshell’ biography

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be engaging in conversations with a couple of “favourable” journalists in order to tell their side of the story regarding “Megxit”.

Just days after the couple told several UK tabloids they would no longer deal with them, the Mail on Sunday have reported that the couple are keen to spill the beans on their departure from the royal family.

But the book – set for an August release with the unconfirmed title Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan – could ruffle a few feathers within the palace.

According to the Mail on Sunday, insiders fear the tell-all book could go into an unchartered amount of detail as Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, reportedly gave the authors – Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – an in-depth interview before moving from Canada to LA.

It comes just weeks after the reason behind their shock departure from England was revealed.

According to a source, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated in a bid to protect their young son from “negativity” in England.

The source told US weekly, “[Prince Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England.”

Having always struggled with the immense pressure involved in growing up in the global spotlight, and “shutting down” his emotions following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry, 35, doesn’t want his son suffering the same fate.

And wants “to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan have disclosed the concerned texts they sent to Thomas Markle, just before the two got married in 2018.

According to The Guardian, in court documents filed at the high court on Monday, both Meghan and Prince Harry sent concerned texts to Thomas Markle after paparazzi pictures of him emerged.

Harry reached out days before the wedding in May 2018, attempting to salvage the situation and get Thomas over to the UK, so he could walk Meghan down the aisle.

He also cautioned him about collaborating with the tabloid press, saying, “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”