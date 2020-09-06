Trending:

Why the Queen ‘wasn’t informed’ of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s mega deal with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be named production company
Jenni McKnight
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • It was confirmed earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with streaming giants Netflix, reported to be worth as much as $150million.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly failed to mention their mega Netflix deal to one important person though before announcing it to the world – the Queen.

    According to reports, Her Majesty had to be told by her aides about the couple’s new venture – which involves a yet-to-be-named production company set on making documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the subscription service.

    Meghan Markle

    ‘Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal,’ a royal insider told The Sun.

    ‘Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects – Prince Edwards’ production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few.

    ‘Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself.’

    MORE: Prince Harry spent ‘less time’ with his nephew Prince Louis after invites from Kate Middleton ‘dried up’

    Meghan Markle

    The sourced added, however, that the Queen, ‘knowing her grandson Harry as she does’, will appreciate that the Duke and Duchess cannot be talked out of their plans.

    In a statement to the New York Times on Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan said of their new venture, ‘Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

    View this post on Instagram

    50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

     

    ‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

    ‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

    They added that Netflix’s ‘unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.’

    Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, told the publication, ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’