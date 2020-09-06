We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with streaming giants Netflix, reported to be worth as much as $150million.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly failed to mention their mega Netflix deal to one important person though before announcing it to the world – the Queen.

According to reports, Her Majesty had to be told by her aides about the couple’s new venture – which involves a yet-to-be-named production company set on making documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the subscription service.

‘Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal,’ a royal insider told The Sun.

‘Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects – Prince Edwards’ production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few.

‘Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself.’

The sourced added, however, that the Queen, ‘knowing her grandson Harry as she does’, will appreciate that the Duke and Duchess cannot be talked out of their plans.

In a statement to the New York Times on Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan said of their new venture, ‘Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

They added that Netflix’s ‘unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.’

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, told the publication, ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’