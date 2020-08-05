We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pet pooch has finally been revealed.

The couple adopted their black Labrador rescue pooch back in 2018 after tying the knot but kept the furry friend’s name a secret until it was revealed in Finding Freedom, a tell-all biography about the royal pair.

The royal couple, who are renowned animal lovers, adopted a black Labrador back in 2018 but never shared the name of their four-legged friend with the public.

Now, a new tell-all biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship and their exit from the royal family has shared the special name the couple gave to the furry addition to their family.

In Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand divulged the pup’s adorable name and the sweet meaning behind it.

Meghan and Harry’s black Lab’s name is Pula, which is the official currency of Botswana – a place very special to the royal pair’s hearts.

Pula also means “rain” in Setswana, which is a weather condition considered to be a rare blessing in the hot part of the world.

The iconic couple, who are now doting parents to their one-year-old son Archie, jetted off to the Southern African country shortly after their first date, which took place at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse back in 2016, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Finding Freedom details how Prince Harry enjoyed a few beers during his first meeting with former Suits star Meghan, while she opted for martinis.

The book also reports that the smitten couple were so engrossed in each other’s company that they barely touched the nibbles laid out of them on the table.