We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have opened up on their experience during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing they've spent lots of quality time with son Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted a Time100 talk and spoke of their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic

They confessed they don’t want to “miss a single moment” of their son Archie growing up

In other royal news, Dominic West is going to play Prince Charles in The Crown seasons five and six

And the former royal couple have confessed they’ve been enjoying plenty of family time with their son Archie and they try not to miss a “single moment” of him growing up.

During a Time100 talk that they were hosting, they were asked by Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal how they have been doing during the pandemic.

Meghan replied, “All things considered everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing and, for us, we are just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now, and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development which has been really special.”

Harry added, “I think when people ask ‘how are you?’ it’s a case of, really, how are you? Before this year I think everyone throws that term around…in answer to that, we’re good. There’s a lot of stuff to be focused on, a lot of work. But, as Meghan quite rightly said, this is an opportunity to spend more time as a family that we probably would otherwise.”

The couple were then asked how they prioritise what they work on, to which Meghan replied, pointing out their “unwavering” commitment to causes they care about.

She explained, “Both of us realised…we can continue to champion these things that we are passionate about, continue to do this work to try to affect change and help people that need it most or the communities or environments that need it most.

“But it’s almost like you’re taking two steps forward and five steps backwards if you can’t get to the root cause of the problem, which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what’s happening in the tech space.

“So we’ve been on a journey to learn as much as we can, since really January this year.”