Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married over two years ago, on 19th May 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first anniversary in a much more low-key way than their wedding day

The couple were at Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, for a Sunday dinner with their son Archie

In other royal news, Meghan gushed about Harry being a ‘beautiful’ role model for Archie.

The actual wedding day was a huge, lavish affair with A-lister after A-lister descending on St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

But it turns out their first wedding anniversary was much more low-key, as they simply spent the day celebrating with a traditional Sunday lunch at Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland’s home, with a newborn Archie.

In Finding Freedom, co-authors and royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: “On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before travelling back to LA. Her five weeks at Frogmore had flown by, but she had to get back to work.”

Harry also gifted Meghan an eternity ring on their one-year anniversary, which she first wore when she introduced their son to the world in Windsor Castle.

“Harry also surprised his wife of one year with a ring that he had created with the jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan’s,” they added.

To mark their first milestone publicly, Harry and Meghan shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their old Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

A message from the couple read: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

This year, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary in their temporary home in Los Angeles, where they were spending lockdown with Archie after moving there from Canada in mid-March.

The couple have now moved into their new home in Montecito, California, where Meghan spoke to Gloria Steinem this week, and gushed about how great a role model Harry is for Archie.

In a video about the importance of voting, she said: “I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.”