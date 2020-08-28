Trending:

Hayley Minn
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married over two years ago, on 19th May 2018.

    The actual wedding day was a huge, lavish affair with A-lister after A-lister descending on St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

    But it turns out their first wedding anniversary was much more low-key, as they simply spent the day celebrating with a traditional Sunday lunch at Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland’s home, with a newborn Archie.

    In Finding Freedom, co-authors and royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: “On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before travelling back to LA. Her five weeks at Frogmore had flown by, but she had to get back to work.”

    Harry also gifted Meghan an eternity ring on their one-year anniversary, which she first wore when she introduced their son to the world in Windsor Castle.

    “Harry also surprised his wife of one year with a ring that he had created with the jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan’s,” they added.

    To mark their first milestone publicly, Harry and Meghan shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their old Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

    Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

    A message from the couple read: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

    This year, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary in their temporary home in Los Angeles, where they were spending lockdown with Archie after moving there from Canada in mid-March.

    The couple have now moved into their new home in Montecito, California, where Meghan spoke to Gloria Steinem this week, and gushed about how great a role model Harry is for Archie.

    In a video about the importance of voting, she said: “I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.”