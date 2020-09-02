Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced something hugely exciting

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed they’ve signed a deal with Netflix

The former Suits star and her husband the Duke of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be named production company

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the subscription service.

According to the New York Times, in a statement, they commented: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to have connections in the Hollywood industry following her role in legal drama Suits.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer and co-chief exec, added: ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’

The news comes after it was reported last week that Meghan and husband Prince Harry had pitched a TV show that would focus on two issues close to Meghan’s heart: female empowerment and racial inequality.

Harry and Meghan’s latest project comes after they settled into their new family home in Santa Barbara.

They added that Netflix’s ‘unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.’ While Meghan has made it clear she doesn’t intend to return to acting, the couple may appear on screen in documentary programming.

The TV show, which it’s claimed was pitched to a string of network executives back in June, would tackle discrimination like that faced by Meghan herself, who is biracial.