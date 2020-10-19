Trending:

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s Cartier watch in new official photo with Prince Harry

Caitlin Elliott
    • Meghan Markle paid a sweet but subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the latest official photo of her and Prince Harry.

    A new image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing together was released on Friday in honour of their involvement in the TIME100 Talks on the State of Our Shared Digital Experience.

    In the black and white portrait, taken by photographer Matt Sayles, Prince Harry and Meghan can be seen posing together, with Meghan turning away from the camera flashing a huge grin and Harry staring down the sense with a smile on his face.

    In the photo, former Suits star Meghan, who is mother to one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, appears to be wearing a special royal family heirloom.

    Giving a sweet nod to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, Meghan wore her Cartier watch which is thought to be worth over £17,000.

    The watch was reportedly gifted to Diana by her father on her 21st birthday and she was photographed wearing it on multiple occasions.

    NEW: Harry and Meghan will host a special episode of TIME100 Talks, the publication's digital series of virtual conversations that brings together global leaders from every field to spotlight and encourage action. Their specific chat is titled "Engineering a Better World" and will gather high-profile experts, advocates, online creators, and journalists to discuss the pursuit of a "more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy digital world." Their TIME100 Talks episode will include appearances from Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and cofounder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U, and the hosts of the podcast Teenager Therapy. Harry and Meghan will make opening and closing remarks at the beginning and end of the virtual conversation, as well as lead some of the discussions that will take place. The Sussexes TIME100 Talks episode will happen next Tuesday, October 20, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, across TIME’s social media platforms and online at Time.com. The event is free to register for and open to all. This is sure to be an incredible event! Visit the link in our bio to register! ❤️✨ • • • • • • • • *We do not own the photos posted. All photo credit to Matt Sayles. #meghanmarklesource #meghan #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #dukeofsussex #princeharry #duchessofsussex #sussex #inspiration #incredible #amazing #dukeandduchessofsussex #meghan #harry #instagram

    Meghan is known to be a fan of the Cartier Tank watch and bought her very own as a celebratory gift to herself when Suits was given the go-ahead for a third series.

    At the time, she told Hello! magazine, “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version

    Princess Diana Cartier watch

    Credit: Getty

    “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

    Meghan also wore a recycled Alexander McQueen suit for the photograph, which she previously wore in February 2018 when she attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

    Alongside the Cartier watch, Meghan can also be seen wearing a Cartier Love bracelet worth over £5,000 that is thought to have been a present from Prince Harry when the pair got engaged.