Meghan Markle paid a sweet but subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the latest official photo of her and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for a brand new official portrait and it was released on Friday.

In the photo, Meghan can be seen paying tribute to Princess Diana in a sweet way.

A new image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing together was released on Friday in honour of their involvement in the TIME100 Talks on the State of Our Shared Digital Experience.

In the black and white portrait, taken by photographer Matt Sayles, Prince Harry and Meghan can be seen posing together, with Meghan turning away from the camera flashing a huge grin and Harry staring down the sense with a smile on his face.

In the photo, former Suits star Meghan, who is mother to one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, appears to be wearing a special royal family heirloom.

Giving a sweet nod to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, Meghan wore her Cartier watch which is thought to be worth over £17,000.

The watch was reportedly gifted to Diana by her father on her 21st birthday and she was photographed wearing it on multiple occasions.

Meghan is known to be a fan of the Cartier Tank watch and bought her very own as a celebratory gift to herself when Suits was given the go-ahead for a third series.

At the time, she told Hello! magazine, “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Meghan also wore a recycled Alexander McQueen suit for the photograph, which she previously wore in February 2018 when she attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

Alongside the Cartier watch, Meghan can also be seen wearing a Cartier Love bracelet worth over £5,000 that is thought to have been a present from Prince Harry when the pair got engaged.