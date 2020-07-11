We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While the Duchess of Sussex may have gained a prince on that sunny day in May 2018, she also gave up her life as she knew it.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly kept a secret diary during her time as a working member of the royal family.

Although there are no plans for Meghan to release the journal, one royal expert believes it’s a ‘clear indication’ she planned to tell her side of the story.

In other royal news, Meghan and Harry’s son Archie has hit a lovely milestone in his young life.

The former actor quit her Hollywood career and even closed down her beloved blog, The Tig, to pursue life as a royal.

But one thing Meghan, 38, reportedly didn’t give up was keeping a journal, documenting her time with the British monarchy. Now she’s officially no longer a royal, it’s thought her diary could be worth millions.

While there’s no suggestion she has plans to release it, if published, her memoir could threaten the monarchy’s reputation. ‘The fact they may exist and could contain material to embarrass the Royal Family is enough to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ says a source.

According to royal author Andrew Morton, news of the duchess’s secret musings is a clear indication that Meghan has been keen to tell her side of the story, as it’s the only way to guarantee it being the truth. ‘She would have total control,’ he admits.

So what is the motive behind the diary, and will it ever see the light of day?

Life behind the smile

Although Meghan regularly put on a brave face in public, behind the scenes the duchess was struggling and, when journalist Tom Bradbury asked how she was coping with the pressure of royal life, she confessed she was ‘existing’, not ‘living’.

While she was restricted as to what she could say in public, it’s perhaps no surprise Meghan felt the need to vent her feelings on paper. The secret diary is not Meghan’s first foray into writing, as she wrote regularly for her lifestyle blog The Tig before marrying Harry. Having studied English during her time at Northwestern University, words come naturally to Meghan. ‘She is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase,’ says Andrew Morton.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Meghan authored anonymous blog The Working Actress before landing her role in Suits in 2012. The blog documents the struggles of a Hollywood actor. ‘My hair is primped, my face is painted, my name is recognised, my star metre is rising, my life is changing,’ the author wrote.

History repeating itself

While keeping a journal is not uncommon for a royal, the risk of it being released could be enough to worry top members of The Firm.

Although nobody knows what the diary could say, an insider reveals, ‘Meghan has always been a tremendous self-publicist. Her account of some of the more difficult times would worry everyone in the royal household.’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward thinks Meghan could scoop millions if she ever decides to publish the diary. ‘Michelle Obama got £48 million for her book deal, and Meghan could double or triple that. I think she’ll hang out to write her own – making the royal household far more nervous,’ she reveals.

Meghan seems set to follow in the footsteps of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, whose personal tape recordings were made into Andrew Morton’s tell-all book Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words with which, it’s been reported, Diana cooperated fully.

Owning the truth

The Duchess of Sussex has struggled under the constant scrutiny, which left her and Prince Harry with ‘no other option’ but to step down from royal duties back in March.

Citing the reasons behind their shock departure, Harry, 35, said, ‘I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.’

Ever since they announced they were removing themselves from the royal fold, the duke and duchess have been inundated with offers to tell their side of the story. ‘Meghan feels she’s been silenced and is no longer prepared to be muted,’ an insider claimed.

It has since emerged that the pair have been co-operating with a bombshell biography.

Called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, it promises to go ‘beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond’.

One of the co-authors has admitted having had unprecedented access, saying, ‘I’ve seen the couple remain faithful in their own beliefs and stand strong in the face of adversities which have been played out in the press, and I would like to think this tells the definitive version of their lives together.’

A second biography, Meghan Misunderstood, is also due to be published later on this year and promises to ‘set the record straight’ on ‘the most talked about, unfairly vilified and misrepresented woman in the world.’

Watch this space.