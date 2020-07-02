We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle made a recent appearance in Los Angeles – and onlookers were left shocked.

Meghan Markle made a recent appearance out in Los Angeles, where she and Prince Harry moved earlier this year.

The couple visited an organisation where they lent a hand and volunteered – but people left gobsmacked at something Duchess Meghan did.

Meghan Markle has been doing what she can to support charities and important causes since moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles earlier this year with husband Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie.

And her most recent appearance saw her and Harry visiting charitable organisation Homeboy Industries, which works to help people who have been incarcerated or involved with gangs.

While speaking to members of the group, Meghan reportedly stunned onlookers when she broke out into Spanish while speaking to one of the women.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, told People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

It’s no surprise that the Duchess is a natural with the language, as after graduating from university she spent some time interning in Argentina’s capital city Buenos Aires at the U.S. Embassy.

During the visit to Homeboy Industries, she and Prince Harry spent an afternoon volunteering in the organisation’s café and bakery.

‘Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!’ the group wrote on their Instagram page, alongside a series of snaps of the couple in action.

‘Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.’