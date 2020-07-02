Trending:

Why people were left gobsmacked after Meghan Markle's latest appearance

    • The couple visited an organisation where they lent a hand and volunteered – but people left gobsmacked at something Duchess Meghan did.
    • In other royal news, Meghan Markle received some exciting news earlier this week as she got major recognition for one of most important projects.

    Meghan Markle has been doing what she can to support charities and important causes since moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles earlier this year with husband Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie.

    And her most recent appearance saw her and Harry visiting charitable organisation Homeboy Industries, which works to help people who have been incarcerated or involved with gangs.

    While speaking to members of the group, Meghan reportedly stunned onlookers when she broke out into Spanish while speaking to one of the women.

    “She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, told People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

    It’s no surprise that the Duchess is a natural with the language, as after graduating from university she spent some time interning in Argentina’s capital city Buenos Aires at the U.S. Embassy.

    During the visit to Homeboy Industries, she and Prince Harry spent an afternoon volunteering in the organisation’s café and bakery.

    Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

    ‘Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!’ the group wrote on their Instagram page, alongside a series of snaps of the couple in action.

    ‘Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.’