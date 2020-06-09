Trending:

Meghan Markle just honoured her son Archie with the most adorable gift

A selfless act ❤️🐾
Caitlin Elliott
    • Meghan Markle paid tribute to her baby son Archie with a super sweet gift.

    The Duchess of Sussex, who share’s the one-year-old with her husband, Prince Harry, has been getting involved in some important charity work lately.

    The former Suits actress, who recently moved to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and their little one after stepping back from the royal family, has done something wonderful for animal welfare charity, Mayhew.

    Meghan has worked alongside the London based animal rescue centre as a patron since last year and reportedly makes private visits to the organisations often.

    Now, she has given a nod to her little boy in her latest good deed for the animal shelter by renewing her sponsorship for a kennel named after him at the charity.

    ‘I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew,’ animal lover Meghan wrote in a statement.

    ‘As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need.

    ‘I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.’

    As we continue to reflect on some of the organisations supported by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, today we wanted to share more about @TheMayhew, an animal welfare charity which The Duchess became Patron of earlier this year. Mayhew believes in the power of community and the special bond between humans and animals, which is why their programming does not simply focus on rescuing animals but rather takes a more holistic approach to shaping the lives of pets and humans, alike. Their TheraPaws dogs and volunteers now visit not just care homes and hospitals, but also mental health facilities and youth groups – expanding the benefits of animal assisted therapy into much needed areas. They also work with the homeless community assisting with treatments and check ups for their pets so that the most vulnerable can trust that their pet will remain by their side. This year, Mayhew has continued its specialized work overseas, vaccinating more than 30,000 dogs against rabies and other diseases, and empowering locals to improve animal welfare humanely and sustainably. The Duchess is also proud that they are creating opportunities for women, with the female led vet team in Kabul neutering 2,500 dogs so far this year. As a long-time rescue dog owner, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to be Mayhew’s Patron and applauds them for the vital work that they do every day. Please visit @TheMayhew to learn more, as Mayhew continue their very important contribution to the community for all of us and the pets we hold dear. Photo © PA / Ivan Flores / Tamara Yoxall

    Praising Mayhew for the work they have done for needy and vulnerable creatures during the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan added, ‘As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK.

    ‘I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these.

    ‘It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community.

    ‘In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit.

    ‘Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew’s work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient.’