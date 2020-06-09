Meghan Markle just honoured her son Archie with the most adorable gift

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her baby son Archie with a super sweet gift.

Meghan Markle has done something special in honour of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The act of kindness made in his name was done for one of Meghan’s favourite charities.

This royal news comes after it was reported Archie has started to speak and has a few adorable favourite words.

The Duchess of Sussex, who share’s the one-year-old with her husband, Prince Harry, has been getting involved in some important charity work lately.

The former Suits actress, who recently moved to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and their little one after stepping back from the royal family, has done something wonderful for animal welfare charity, Mayhew.

Meghan has worked alongside the London based animal rescue centre as a patron since last year and reportedly makes private visits to the organisations often.

Now, she has given a nod to her little boy in her latest good deed for the animal shelter by renewing her sponsorship for a kennel named after him at the charity.

‘I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew,’ animal lover Meghan wrote in a statement.

‘As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need.

‘I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.’

Praising Mayhew for the work they have done for needy and vulnerable creatures during the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan added, ‘As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK.

‘I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these.

‘It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community.

‘In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit.

‘Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew’s work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient.’